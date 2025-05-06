Air purifier vs. humidifier: Which should you buy?

If you’re dealing with allergy symptoms, dry skin or stuffy rooms in your home, you might consider getting one of the best air purifiers or a humidifier.

But choosing between the two can seem tricky—especially if you’re unsure how they differ and which one will work best in your home.

Comparing an air purifier vs. a humidifier can help you decide which appliance to get (or whether to get both).

This article covers the main differences between the two appliances, how each one works, and the signs that your home needs one or the other.

We spoke with two air quality experts to get the inside scoop on air purifiers vs. humidifiers, and help you make an informed choice for your home.

How do they work?

Levoit air purifier

Before deciding between an air purifier and a humidifier, you must understand how each appliance works.

Both appliances can improve the indoor air quality in your home, but each has a different purpose. So what exactly do we look out for?

“An air purifier cleans the air of pollution, while a humidifier adds moisture to a space," states Peter Mann, founder and CEO of Oransi. "A humidifier does not clean the air of pollution, and an air purifier does not impact relative humidity.”

Humidifiers are recommended if you live in a region with low year-round humidity, such as the Southwest. They can also be helpful in households that experience low winter humidity.

“A humidifier deals with moisture in the air,” explains Michael Rubino, founder of HomeCleanse and chair of Change the Air Foundation. “It helps add moisture to the air and increases indoor humidity levels.”

A humidifier on a cabinet next to a plant (Image credit: Shutterstock)

A humidifier releases water vapor and steam from a built-in water tank. The machine monitors the home’s humidity levels and adjusts its output accordingly. If the tank runs out of water, the humidifier won’t run, so it’s essential to keep an eye on the water level in the tank to prevent this from happening.

Air purifiers, on the other hand, remove contaminants from the air to improve your home’s air quality. “Based on the type of technology used, these machines help pull out particulate matter like dust, mold spores, pollen, and other particles,” says Rubino.

“Some machines also have the capability to deal with VOCs [volatile organic compounds], gases, and odors.”

An air purifier uses a fan to draw in polluted air, then uses a series of filters, including a pre-filter and a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, to remove airborne pollutants.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a HEPA filter can remove around 99.7% of airborne particles, including dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria.

Signs your home needs an air purifier

Air purifier in living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are many reasons why you may need an air purifier. For instance, if you live in a region with low air quality, in a high-polluted city or a wildfire-prone area.

“There are many reasons to need an air purifier, such as suffering from allergies, disruptions to sleep, breathing in asthma triggers, wildfire smoke in the area, pollution from a highway or urban area, [and] installation of new flooring or furniture,” states Mann.

The latter can cause off-gassing in the form of VOCs, which can be harmful to your health if you breathe them in.

Other signs are less obvious. Rubino says an air purifier can benefit a home with water damage or visible microbial growth. He recommends watching out for signs like constant high levels of dust and musty or earthy odors, both of which signify poor indoor air quality in your home.

Allergy sufferers can benefit from installing an air purifier in their home—especially if they are allergic to dust mites or pet dander. Seasonal allergy symptoms can also decrease with the consistent use of an air purifier.

Signs your home needs a humidifier

Humidifier being taken apart to clean (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The EPA recommends keeping indoor humidity between 30% and 50% for optimal health.

If the humidity level in your home is often less than 30%, a humidifier can help add moisture to the air and make it more comfortable.

“The best way to determine whether a humidifier is needed is to measure the relative humidity,” adds Mann. “If the humidity falls below 30% (which typically happens in the winter when the heat is running) you would benefit from a humidifier to raise the humidity level.”

Experts also suggest measuring the humidity levels in your home with a hygrometer or a smart thermostat. “Air that ‘feels’ dry [can lead] to cracked lips and skin, respiratory problems, or irritated eyes,” says Rubino.

He also recommends watching out for cracked or warping wood surfaces, hardwood floors separating, and dry-feeling air as signs your home needs a humidifier.

The humidity levels in your home can change depending on the season. It’s more common to see low humidity levels during the winter.

Can you use both?

Humidifier on table in family living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you struggle with both low humidity levels and poor air quality, there’s no reason not to purchase an air purifier and a humidifier for your home.

In fact, the two appliances can complement and benefit each other. “An air purifier will act as an added layer of protection for the humidifier, helping prevent microbial growth by reducing the levels of mold spores and bacteria within the air,” explains Rubino.

Mann agrees. “If the humidity levels are below 30% you should use a humidifier and an air purifier can be safely used in the same space to clean the air".

Choosing the right appliance for you

Now you know the main differences between an air purifier and a humidifier, you can decide which appliance will work best in your home.

That means considering the main issues with the air in your home. “[Both appliances] improve indoor air quality; however, the purposes are quite different,” explains Mann. “It depends on whether you need to clean the air or raise humidity levels.”

Rubino agrees. “As they serve different purposes, they’ll need to be chosen based on the situation,” he says. “If the humidity in the home is too low, a humidifier would be a tool to address this issue. An air purifier should be used if there is an indoor air quality problem. “

However, Rubino recommends installing an air purifier in most homes. “With modern homes built to be energy efficient and keep indoor air trapped tight, and more products than ever containing contaminants like VOCs, every home can benefit from an air purifier".