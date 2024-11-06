I just rode the Honda Motocompacto — and it’s the weirdest scooter I've ever tried

In my quest to find a successor to my Fluid Freeride Mosquito, I’ve come across ultra compact electric scooters like the Dynamic Scooter Model B. While I was able to fit that into my backpack, its tiny wheels and poor build quality doesn't instill confidence in me that it could survive New York City’s hazardous streets.

Enter Honda’s suitcase looking electric scooter, the Motocompacto ($995), which could be one of the few electric scooters that could go where other scooters are banned in NYC. That’s because of the Motocompacto’s intriguing (or odd) design, which collapses so that the wheels, seat and handle bars all tuck away into its briefcase-like body.

I got to try one out when I met up with Honda to test drive the company’s Prologue electric vehicle, and I got to admit that the Motocompacto is one of the weirdest electric scooters I’ve ever tried out.

Honda Motocompacto: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $995 Max Speed 15 mph Range 12 miles Weight Capacity 265 pounds Weight 41.3 pounds 0 - 15 mph Acceleration 7 seconds Charging Time 3.5 hours Dimensions 3.5 x 21.1 x 29.2 inches (folded)

Sneaking it into places where scooters are banned

(Image credit: Future)

One of the reasons why I’d consider replacing my Fluid Freeride Mosquito for the Honda Motocompacto is because I could probably sneak it into places where most other electric scooters are banned from entering — like the mall at Hudson Yards or some other fancy shopping plaza. In the last couple of years, more and more locations throughout New York City have banned electric scooters from entering their premises.

It’s an annoying issue I didn’t have before, so finding a scooter that I could discreetly carry would be ideal. Due to its untraditional design, I have no doubt that I could bring the Motocompacto into more public places than a traditional scooter. With its all-white plastic exterior and carry handle, it almost looks like a folding table I’d bring with me for an outdoor gathering — which is exactly why I think I could sneak it into places in NYC.

The only telling thing about the Motocompacto are the two wheels that stick out from the bottom. Although, there are duffle bags on Amazon that I’m confident that could fit it.

Leisurely ride

(Image credit: Future)

After getting it all set up, I was ready for my first ride with the Motocompacto. First of all, I felt weird sitting on it because I felt like I was riding a kid’s bike. Considering how I’m used to standing upright with an electric scooter, sitting down instead feels like a foreign concept for me.



Still, I eventually got acquainted with the Motocompacto and immediately took off. Since I’m used to the zippy acceleration of my Mosquito, the Motocompacto’s gradual acceleration caught me by surprise. Thankfully, it didn’t take me long to reach its top speed of 15 mph. Is it exhilarating? Not really, but at least I wasn’t feeling every bump I went over on the path — unlike the Dynamic Scooter Model B.



I also noticed that the Motocompacto has a narrow turning radius, so it’s really not the kind of thing that’ll weave in and out of tight spots like my Mosquito. Another thing I noticed riding the Motocompacto is that it doesn’t have a regenerative brake, which means stopping is solely done by the handle brake. I’m perfectly okay with all of this because the overall ride was smooth at the very least.

Compact design, hefty weight

(Image credit: Future)

One of the biggest criteria I want satisfied when choosing a commuter scooter I could use to and from work is how well it can easily travel with me during my train ride, as well as how heavy it is. For example, my Fluid Freeride Mosquito is one of the lightest electric scooters for adults at 29 pounds — but I’ve tried heavier ones that tip the scale at over 60 pounds.

The Honda Motocompacto might feature a unique compact design that I could easily stow away under NJ Transit seats during my train ride into the city, but lugging it around is another thing. At 41.3 pounds, I’d be getting one serious workout bringing it up and down stairs — but I know I could endure that. However, I can see how it could be a burden for other people.

The Motocompacto has a rated 12-mile range, which is super short for its weight. I don’t mind the shorter range because it could easily carry me on one charge for an entire week, assuming I don’t make any additional stops from my normal route.



And finally, the Honda Motocompacto fetches for $995 — which I would consider as the average cost for a decent electric scooter. I really love how its uncharacteristic design that I could see bringing with me on my daily commute, but its hefty weight and short range makes it less of a commuter scooter for me.



While it's feasible for me to carry around the Motocompacto and use it throughout the city, it's a tougher sell given its shorter ranges and slower speed, especially at its price point. Don't get me wrong, I absolutely love its intriguing design that covers up what it is, but I would prefer something much lighter with better range.