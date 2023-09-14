Honda launches a charming little electric scooter and it costs less than $1,000

Outside of some of the best electric scooters for kids, Honda's new Motocompacto is probably the most adorable electric scooter we've seen in quite some time. Announced today (Sept. 14), the Motocompacto is an updated, electrified version of its Motocompo scooter that was around for a brief while in the 1980s.

When folded, the Motocompacto looks like a rectangle with rounded edges; when it's time to ride, you pop out its wheels, handlebars, and seat, and off you go. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Honda Motocompacto: Price and availability

The Motocompacto will cost $995, and will go on sale in November. You'll be able to order one at Motocompacto.honda.com, or at Honda and Acura automobile dealers.

From the looks of it, the Motocompacto will be available with only a white chassis and tan leather seat and handlebars. The large white sides of the scooter look like a prime location for lots of stickers, though that would mar its otherwise pristine appearance.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Honda) (Image credit: Honda) (Image credit: Honda) (Image credit: Honda) (Image credit: Honda) (Image credit: Honda)

Honda Motocompacto: Specs

Motocompacto specs Size (folded): 29.2 x 21.1 x 3.7 inches

Size (unfolded): 38.1x 35 x 17.2 inches

Top speed: 15 MPH

Max range: 12 MPH

Battery: 6.8Ah

Motor: Front wheel, 490W peak

Charge time: 3.6 hours

Don't expect a speed demon or long-range transport with the Motocompacto. Compared to some of the best electric scooters, its top speed and range are more in line with a budget model that would cost around $400.

On Honda's site, it says that the Motocompacto has a top speed of 15 miles per hour, and a range of up to 12 miles. Considering that most electric scooter estimates are roughly double that of what I get in the real world, you can expect 6-8 miles before you'll need to recharge it. Fortunately, you can top off the battery in 3.6 hours.

Its front-wheel drive motor has a peak output of 490W, which should be good for modest hills. However, most electric scooters will hit speeds of 18 to 20 MPH, so the Motocompacto will be a hair slower.

When folded, the Motocompacto measures 29.2 x 21.1 x 3.7 inches. In riding mode, it's 38.1x 35 x 17.2 inches. All together, the scooter weighs 41 pounds, which is on the heavy side, but a convenient carrying handle and a slim profile should make it easy to stow in a luggage rack, or underneath a seat on a bus or train.

According to Honda, the Motocompacto will also have on-board storage, a digital speedometer, and a charge gauge. Judging by the images, it also has a headlight and a tail light. It appears that there's a phone holder in the middle of the handlebars; a smartphone app will then let you adjust the scooter's lighting and ride modes.

Honda Motocompacto: Outlook

(Image credit: Honda)

The Motocompacto looks like a fun little electric scooter that pays homage to Honda's past. I'm particularly curious as to how easy it will be to carry to work; one of my biggest issues with electric scooters is that it's hard to store them under train seats, as their handlebars have a tendency to stick out.

If you do pick up the Motocompacto, you're not going to be the fastest out there, but you're certainly going to be the most noticeable.