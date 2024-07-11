Don’t wait for Amazon Prime Day — Shark’s Clean Sense Air Purifier has dropped to its lowest price ever

With Prime Day fast approaching there’s plenty of deals already available before the big day. And if you’re looking to invest in one of the best air purifiers , we’ve got some great news for you.

Amazon is offering the best saving ever on a Shark air purifier — slashing the price in half to an unbeatable 50% discount. Right now Shark’s Clean Sense Air Purifier , in white, is $119 from the original $239 list price. If you were ever in any doubt about buying an air purifier, now is the time to make a purchase.

Shark’s Clean Sense Air Purifier is designed with pets and allergies in mind, and will banish your home of 99.98% of particles, pet dander, fur, allergens and odor. It also comes up triumphs with reviewers, with 86% on Amazon giving it a 5-star rating. We're also in the process of reviewing this air purifier at the moment, but if these user reviews are anything to go by, we're expecting to be wowed.

Shark HP102PET Clean Sense Air Purifier, in white: was $239 now $119 @ Amazon

Suitable in homes with pets, or those suffering with allergies, Shark’s Clean Sense Air Purifier captures 99.98% of particles, protecting your home from common air pollutants. It includes a Shark Air Purifier and Pet and Nanoseal Filter and with Clean Sense IQ it constantly adjusts power to maintain clean air in your home.

Price check: $179 at Shark

What you need to know about the Shark HP102PET

This Shark air purifier uses a NanoSeal HEPA filter to capture multiple particles in your home, including dander, pollutants, fumes, dust, smoke and allergens and is perfect for homes with pets.

It covers a wide area of up to 500 sq ft, with one air change an hour, but is equally suitable for small rooms, such as bedrooms, utility rooms and nurseries. It’s also quiet, with Shark’s Pure Air MicroForce delivering a fast and quiet clean when you’re sleeping, meaning you and your family can get a good night’s sleep without being disturbed.

Apart from removing particles, it also eliminates odors, so you can say goodbye to cooking, pet and strong cleaning smells. Plus, it’s smart and responsive and uses Clean Sense IQ to monitor and adjust the air quality in your home to maintain clean air throughout the day.

How does it work?

If you enjoy knowing the stats, the top control panel displays details on the amount of particulate matter in the air, which it separates into three sizes – PM10 includes dust, mold and pollen, PM2.5 includes smoke and bacteria, and PM1 includes viruses and ultra-fine allergens. Using the control panel, you can also choose between four fan speeds, or select auto, which automatically selects the best speed for your environment. You can also control the LED brightness and set a timer for how long you want the unit to run.

The filters need to be changed every 6-12 months, but so you don’t forget, you’ll receive an alert on the control panel when this is necessary.