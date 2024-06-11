This viral Nespresso hack unlocks an 'expert mode' — here's how it works

One of the perks of buying a Nespresso Vertuo machine is the huge variety of capsules available. From a single shot of espresso to a full-sized carafe, the best Nespresso machines are designed to always brew the perfect length of coffee for your selected flavor. However, the Vertuo pod system can prove a little restrictive if you're in the mood for an espresso-based drink and find yourself short on the right-size. That's why Nespresso introduced Expert Mode, which gives you the option of overriding your Vertuo's pre-set shot lengths and automatically brewing a shorter shot, no matter the size of your capsule.

This Nespresso hack is ideal for those who really want to try one of Nespresso's myriad limited-edition flavors, but don't feel like brewing a Gran Lungo or Mug-sized amount of coffee. It's also handy as we enter iced coffee season and start to use our coffee makers. When making iced coffee, it's best to brew a concentrated dose of coffee over ice to prevent your drink from becoming watered-down or lukewarm.

Although Nespresso's Expert Mode has been available for over a year, I only recently learned of its existence, and it's completely changed the way I use my Nespresso. And according to a recent TikTok, I'm not the only one.

In the viral TikTok, which has already hit nearly one million views, user @brookelynlikesespresso shows users how to activate Expert Mode to convert any size coffee capsule to a more concentrated shot. If you don't want to invest in an espresso machine but prefer shorter shots of coffee, it's a great workaround.

Viewers pointed out that they love to use Nespresso's flavored capsules this way as an easy hack to make homemade vanilla or pumpkin lattes. They also highlighted that Expert Mode is a great way to use up old capsules that aren't the right size for your preferred drinking preference.

What does Expert Mode do?

(Image credit: Future)

Expert Mode will make a more concentrated version of whatever capsule you put in your machine. The size of the concentrated shot will vary depending on what pod you choose, though.

Espresso becomes Ristretto

Double Espresso becomes Espresso

Gran Lungo becomes Espresso

Mug becomes Double Espresso

How to activate Expert Mode

Activating Expert Mode on your Nespresso Vertuo couldn't be easier. All you need to do is turn the machine on, add your selected capsule and lock it into place, and then double-tap the brewing button. It should then start to flash blue, indicating that you've selected Expert Mode to override the pre-set brewing preferences for your capsule.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Which Nespresso machines feature Expert Mode?

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Unfortunately, only Nespresso's latest machines feature Expert Mode. It's exclusive to Vertuo machines, but excludes the Vertuo Plus.

If you have the following machines, you should be able to make use of Expert Mode:

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima

Nespresso Vertuo Next

Why can't I use Expert Mode?

If you have one of the compatible devices but you can't activate Expert Mode, you need to update the software on your machine. To do this, you simply need to download the Nespresso app and pair it with your machine. From there, you'll get the option to update your firmware, which will enable the new mode.