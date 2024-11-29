Black Friday deal alert — save $250 on our best budget washing machine

If you’re looking to buy one of the best washing machines you can’t go far wrong with the LG WM33400CW. It's our top budget pick, and now it's on sale for Black Friday . And with a family of four, I know that a reliable and working washing machine is a top priority.

Right now the LG WM33400CW is $649 at Best Buy . That’s a terrific discount of 28%, so make sure you take advantage of the deal while it lasts.

LG WM3400CW Front-Load Washer: was $899 now $649 at Best Buy Save $250! This front loading washing machine has a capacity of 4.5 cu ft. and a choice of 8 wash cycles. Plus it's Energy Star Certified. It features as the best budget front-loading washing machine in our buying guide and is a practical and reliable performer.

With a capacity of 4.5 cu.ft this LG washing machine offers a decent size drum, making it great for families. Apart from being an affordable machine, it's also cheap to run at 100 kWh/years. What's more, it's Energy Star Certified.

With 8 wash cycles, it includes a SpeedWash cycle, which runs in just 15 minutes, for when you need items in a hurry. There's also a TubClean cycle, to ensure your machine always remains fresh, clean and dry throughout.

It also features LG's 6Motion technology, which uses 6 different wash motions, depending on the wash cycle you select, to get your clothes cleaner.

You'll also find the machine is quiet when running as the motor and other components are designed for quiet operation, making it ideal to run during the night or while you're enjoying your favorite show.

Reviewers at Best Buy give this LG washing machine a 4.5 star rating and say it has a excellent load capacity, is easy to use and is an exceptional value. For more sales see our Best Buy Black Friday deals live blog.



