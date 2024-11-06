Be quick! This Black Friday Roomba deal is too good to miss at just $149

When you look through our best robot vacuum guide, one name appears consistently: iRobot's Roomba. These vacuums earn their place across every category we test, from budget-friendly options to premium models with advanced obstacle avoidance.

As we head towards Black Friday, the iRobot Roomba Vac Robot has already knocked up to 40% off it's original price. Amazon's offering this Roomba for $149, slashing $100 off its usual $249 price tag. For a robot vacuum from the company that revolutionized home cleaning, that's a price that's hard to ignore!

iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

This smart robot vacuum features a 3-stage cleaning system, methodical row-by-row navigation, and an impressive 120-minute runtime, plus smart home app integration.

The Roomba Vac brings several of iRobot's signature features to a more accessible price point. Its 3-stage cleaning system offers three power levels, letting you choose between quieter operation or more powerful suction on both carpets and hard floors. The smart navigation system moves in methodical rows while built-in sensors help it navigate around furniture and avoid stairs.

I'm seriously impressed by the generous 120-minute runtime. When the battery runs low, it automatically returns to its charging station. The vacuum's sleek, low-profile design helps it slide under beds and sofas, while the edge-sweeping brush tackles corners and wall edges effectively.

(Image credit: iRobot)

The iRobot Home App adds genuine convenience to your cleaning routine. You can set cleaning schedules, use the Clean While I'm Away feature, and even view Clean Map reports to see exactly where your robot has cleaned.

At $100 off, this is a solid opportunity to get a robot vacuum from the most trusted name on the market. This early Black Friday deal offers an impressive mix of features — including that lengthy runtime and smart navigation — at a very appealing $149 price point.