Act fast! Amazon just slashed 32% off this top Dyson air purifier for Cyber Monday

Black Friday may be over, but there are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals to be had. And if you’re after a fancy new air purifier to filter and improve the air quality in your home, you’re in luck!

Right now, the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan has just crashed to $299 from $440 at Amazon. That’s a substantial 32% discount, saving you serious cash on one of the most premium (and best looking) air purifiers on the market. What’s more, it can cool your room down during those warmer months too — making it a worthwhile investment.

Bear in mind that this offer is not likely to stick around for too long, so you’ll need to act fast!

Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan: was $440 now $299 at Amazon This combination air purifier and fan draws in dust and pollution to clean your air, while keeping your room cool. This powerful model offers useful features like backward air flow, night time settings, jet mode, and a deep clean cycle. It also provides real-time diagnostics about the quality of your air, and has a quiet operation.

As far as standard air purifiers go, Dyson is known for its innovative, stylish design. And if you're on the market for both a purifier and fan, this Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan does both. With its powerful airflow, it automatically detects the changes in air quality, and will respond accordingly. And if you don’t want the fan blowing cool air, it has a backward airflow mode . Plus, if you want to sleep soundly, Night Mode will set it to the quietest levels, without disturbing you from your slumber.

While it doesn’t have App control, it does come with a handy remote control and its real-time reports allow you to monitor the air quality. What’s more, its slimline, modern design means that it can fit seamlessly into your home decor without being an eyesore.

So if you want to breathe easy, aswell as have cooler air, this Dyson air purifier deal is value for money.