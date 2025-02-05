5 favorite Super Bowl foods that taste better when air fried

Whether you’re a football fan or hosting the Super Bowl 2025 watch party of the year, everybody knows the big game is all about the food. Especially when it comes to snacking on tasty appetizers and finger foods.

Luckily, you don't have to spend too much time in the kitchen this Sunday! And if you have one of the best air fryers, you’ll be glad to know you can rustle up your favorite Super Bowl snacks that taste better when air fried.

In fact, these delicious treats are simple to make, taking no time at all. Not only will air fryers give it that delicious crunch, but requires less oil (and less messy), than traditional deep frying.

We’ve rounded up the best Super Bowl snacks that taste much better in the air fryer — for your ultimate party.

1. Buffalo wings

Buffalo wings with dip next to football (Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can’t have a Super Bowl party without the much-loved Buffalo wings. And making these treats in the air fryer couldn’t be easier!

First, season a batch of wings with a dry rub. Next, lightly spray the air fryer with oil before transferring the seasoned wings, placing them in a single layer. It’s recommended to cook in the air fryer at 380 degrees F for about 10-15 minutes, remembering to flip the wings over and air fry for another 10 minutes.

Of course, Buffalo wings are never complete without their sauce. To make Buffalo sauce, simply melt four tablespoons of unsalted butter, and mix with ½ cup cayenne pepper hot sauce, ½ teaspoon garlic powder and ½ teaspoon paprika and stir in a bowl. Season to taste, and once the chicken wings are cooked, simply toss and mix them into the sauce until evenly coated.

2. Curly fries

Curly French fries on white board with tomato sauce (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another popular game-day snack is, of course, French fries. And if you prefer curly fries, these are known to taste better in the air fryer.

Simply preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees F, before adding your frozen curly fries in a single layer. Cook for five minutes, flip them over, and then cook for another five. Once cooked, you can season to your liking or served with your favorite dipping sauces.

3. Zucchini fries

Air fried zucchini fries (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Additionally, if you want to make a healthier snack or have vegetarian guests, zucchini fries are another Super Bowl favorite. What’s more, these are simple to make and taste delicious.

First, prepare a batter of eggs and Panko bread crumbs. Next, make a flour mixture with salt and pepper, or you can opt to include garlic powder, and onion powder. Slice your fresh zucchini into thick-cut sticks before coating into the mixture. Spray the zucchini fries with olive oil before placing them in the air fryer basket in a single layer. A good tip is to place the parmesan cheese directly on top so you don’t lose much cheese during the frying process.

Cook at 400 degrees F for about 10 minutes or until golden brown for those crispy, delicious results.

4. Cheeseburger sliders

Cheeseburger sliders for Super Bowl party (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another go-to Super Bowl snack are cheeseburger sliders — and these tiny treats won’t take long to rustle up in the air fryer.

First, season a pound of ground beef with salt, pepper, garlic powder or herbs, and make small patties about 1.5 to 2 inches in diameter. You want these to cook evenly in your air fryer.

Next, add your miniature burgers into the air fryer at 350 degrees F and cook for around 10 minutes, or until evenly browned. Then just add into mini burger buns, and fill with cheese, tasty toppings and sauces of your choice. Sliders will always make the ultimate Super Bowl snack!

5. Onion rings

Super bowl air fryer recipes - onion rings (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Onion rings make a great Super Bowl appetizer or side dish, and are easy to cook in minutes. Simply add frozen onion rings to your air fryer, spraying them with a little oil. Then cook at 400 degrees F for 8-10 minutes, remembering to flip them halfway through, until golden brown. Again, these crispy treats can be enjoyed with your favorite sauces or dips!