The slim PlayStation 5 has just dropped to its lowest-ever Aussie price on eBay

Just when we thought the PS5’s price couldn't get any lower, Amazon has proven otherwise. During PlayStation's Mid-Year Sale across retailers like eBay and Amazon, we've seen great discounts across various games, controllers and consoles, including the PlayStation 5 Slim. While the price has tiptoed around being a good deal, it's now the best it's ever been.

Right now, you can grab the PS5 Slim console for just AU$630 on eBay using the code SLIM20 — that's AU$169.95 off RRP! This is the lowest price we've ever seen, with the second-best offer being AU$649 on Amazon. Usually, the PS5 Slim console will set you back AU$799.95, so these savings could see you adding some of the best PS5 games to your cart, including God of War: Ragnarok and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

In this deals roundup, we've highlighted our top-rated picks and the Slim console itself, so if you need any more convincing to snap up this PS5 bargain, we're here to help. But you better act fast — these deals are only available while the PlayStation Mid-Year sale is on and that ends on June 27, 2024.

Best Deal PlayStation 5 Console (Slim) | AU$799.95 AU$630 on eBay using code SLIM20 (save AU$169.95) Now at the lowest price we've ever seen, this PlayStation 5 Slim console deal is ridiculously good value. Using the code SLIM20, this eBay offer is not exclusive to eBay Plus members, meaning anyone can nab the console for less! The PS5 console unleashes new gaming possibilities with ultrafast loading thanks to a high-speed SSD, deeper immersion thanks to haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D audio. Included with the console are a DualSense wireless controller, two horizontal stand feet and the required HDMI, USB and power cords. You can also grab the disc-free PS5 Digital Slim console for a low AU$569 on Amazon, down from AU$679.95.

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller | AU$119.95 from AU$79 on Amazon If you require an additional DualSense controller for multiplayer gaming, then now's the time to snap one up. Typically costing AU$119.95, you can now grab one for just AU$79. Do keep in mind though, that these controllers are selling like hotcakes, so you may not find one in your preferred colourway. And if you’ve got some extra dosh on hand, you could opt to grab the high-end DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for AU$299 on Amazon in the white/black colourway.

God of War: Ragnarok | AU$124.95 AU$69 on Amazon (save AU$55.95) This action-adventure game is at the top of our list as one of the best PS5 games, surpassing its critically acclaimed predecessor, God Of War (2018). While this game is available for PS4, it's a whole new ballgame on Sony's latest hardware. In this game, you play as Kratos, the Greek demigod, as he seeks to protect his son Atreus from the wrath of the revenge-filled Norse pantheon. It is a game worthy of the gods thanks to its satisfying combat and cinematic storytelling.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PlayStation 5) | AU$109.95 AU$49 (save AU$60.95) Currently at its lowest price yet of AU$49, the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PS5 game is hard to pass up. We called the game one of the biggest surprises of 2023, thanks to its immersive gameplay and visually stunning backdrop amid the action. Ride on the back of a banshee as you play as a Na'vi and explore the vast lands that James Cameron's universe has to offer.

Spider-Man 2 | AU$124.95 AU$79 on Amazon (save AU$45.95) Web Slingers at the ready! Learn how to swing, jump and utilise all-new Spidey senses in this sequel to the 2018 game. In this single-player adventure, you can switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales, wielding their unique and explosive spider abilities as you take on enemies like Kraven The Hunter, Venom and Lizard. The combat is pretty enjoyable, but you'll have the most fun swinging around the ever-expansive New York City.