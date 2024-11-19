Valve reportedly reviving the Steam Controller — here's all the details

Valve's Steam Controller was discontinued in 2019 but a new leak suggests that the gaming company is working on a sequel that may enter mass production soon.

The leak comes from Brad Lynch on X (via The Verge) who says that Valve is working on a Steam Controller 2 (codename Ibex) and a set of wand controllers (codenamed Roy) for a a rumored VR headset.

"Both are being tooled for a mass production goal in their factories right now. That’s why I know they’re in later stages of productization," he wrote.

Codename for Steam Controller 2 is “Ibex”Separate product from Deckard’s “Roy” controller(s)Both are being tooled for a mass production goal in their factories right now. That’s why I know they’re in later stages of productizationNovember 19, 2024

Both are somewhat surprising, though Valve rumors can have a long tail and products only really launch when the company feels like its ready.

Lynch didn't provide more details about what the new controller might entail. Though he did respond to comments on his original tweet where he claimed that the biggest change on the controllers will be differently sized and shaped trackpads to "get into that gamepad-y form."

He has provided more detail about the "Roy" controllers. Allegedly, these wand type controllers would be for the rumored "Deckard" VR headset. That device is supposed to be a Meta Quest-esque wireless headset. Valve previously released the wired Index in 2019 but from what we can tell isn't actively being produced.

The Verge once reported on a patent diagram from Valve that was reportedly a glimpse at the Deckard headset. That patent was discovered in 2022.

Lynch found references to the controller in Valve's SteamVR code. In a previous tweet, Lynch revealed that the Roy device might have basically a full gamepad's worth of buttons. These include a dpad, bumpers, triggers, grip buttons, ABXY buttons and system button — and he claims, "some sort of strap." Which hints at a device that you can use as a normal controller when not in VR.

Valve being Valve, the company has not announced any of these alleged devices. Typically, Valve won't announce a new product until it's basically in your hands.

Still, if Lynch's claims are correct, if the devices are entering mass production now, it means we might see Valve surprise announce them at some point in 2025.