PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection restock — how to score your limited-edition PS5 Digital, DualSense, PS portal and more

If you missed last year's PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection restock, I have some good news. Sony is dropping a surprise PS5 30th Anniversary Collection restock today.

The restock is slated to start at 10 a.m. (PT) / 1 p.m. (ET). Sony will have restock of the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition, PS Portal, DualSense Edge, and DualSense controller. Unfortunately, the uber-rare PS5 Pro bundle will not be making an appearance today. Today's restock was first reported by Wario64. Here are all the links you'll need for today's PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection restock. However, take note that as of 1:05 p.m. (ET), I haven't been able to join a queue or add any items to my cart.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection

PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle: $499 at PlayStation Direct US This PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition Bundle includes a PS5 Digital Edition console with 1TB storage, a DualSense controller and a vertical stand. Again, it comes with a Console Cover for the PS5 Disc Drive but the Disc Drive itself is sold separately.

DualSense Edge Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): $219 at PlayStation Direct US The DualSense Edge is the ultimate PS5 controller. Designed with customization in mind, it offers high-end performance and personalized features including back buttons. This 30th Anniversary Edition mimics the look of the very first PlayStation controller, and it will be sold exclusively on PlayStation Direct.

PlayStation Portal Remote Player (30th Anniversary Edition): $219 at PlayStation Direct US The PlayStation Portal Remote Player is getting a fresh coat of paint for PlayStation's 30th Anniversary. This device allows you to stream games from your PS5 console to this handheld device, allowing you to enjoy your games away from your actual console (as long as you have a strong internet connection.)

DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): $79 at PlayStation Direct US The regular DualSense Controller has also been given a special 30th Anniversary makeover. This limited-edition PS5 pad celebrates the look of the original PlayStation controller and is set to be the most affordable item in the 30th Anniversary Collection.

DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): $79 at Amazon Amazon may have stock of the 30th Anniversary DualSense controller. That said, if it restocks you can exepect inventory to fly off its virtual shelves.

DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): $79 at Walmart Walmart has not confirmed that it will have restock, but during the last drop the retailer did have inventory of Sony's controller. This limited-edition PS5 pad celebrates the look of the original PlayStation controller and is set to be the most affordable item in the 30th Anniversary Collection.

DualSense Controller (30th Anniversary Edition): $79 at Best Buy It's not confirmed if Best Buy will have 30th Anniversary DualSense controller restock. Nevertheless, here's the link where you can score this limited-edition PS5 controller.

FAQ

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection celebrates three decades of Sony gaming. The original PlayStation console turned 30 years old last year. It launched in December 1994 in the company’s native Japan, and Sony marked the occasion by giving the PS5 Slim, PS5 Pro and a set of accessories including the DualSense Edge controller a glorious gray-scale makeover.

As today's drop approaches, the most crucial piece of advice we can offer at this stage is to ensure you've created a PlayStation account ahead of time. You use a PlayStation Network account to shop at PlayStation Direct, and if you don't currently have one, make one ASAP. During the pre-order process, you will need to check out fast, and account servers can be unreliable. The last thing you want is to get the item you want into your basket and then lose it because you didn't have an account.

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection — here’s what’s available

The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is comprised of five separate items. The headliner in today's restock is the PS5 Digital 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle ($499). You'll also be able to score the PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition ($219), the DualSense Edge controller ($219), and the DualSense controller ($79).

Some nifty extras in the console bundle include a controller cable that is themed to look like the cable that connected the original PS1 controller to the console, four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, a PlayStation-branded sticker, and a PS5 paperclip.