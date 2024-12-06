Play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on Xbox or PC for just $11 — here's how

Indiana Jones is back in what is arguably the most highly-anticipated Xbox game of the year. The archaeologist takes center stage in a new first-person adventure from MachineGames: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

It you're looking for the cheapest way to play the game, I'd recommend signing up to Game Pass Ultimate with a current deal at Woot that gets you three months for $33 dollars. That saves you $16 and brings the price down to just $11 a month.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 month subscription: was $49 now $33 @ Woot

This digital code makes the best deal in gaming even cheaper and nets you three month's access for $11 each. You'll get access to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from Monday, December 9 alongside over 100 other games to choose from. You can play either on console or PC and Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is absolutely unrivaled in its delivery of hours of experience.

Get an additional $5 off at checkout with the code GAMEPASS.

This deal on is available to shop now, so you can activate your subscription right away. But unfortunately we still have to wait a couple of days to grab our jackets and whips. Although the Deluxe Edition of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is available now, the Standard Edition of the game is what's heading for Game Pass and that won't land until Monday, December 9.

But here's something to make this deal even sweeter: you can get an additional $5 off at checkout with the code GAMEPASS. That brings it down to $28 for the three months and is valid up until December 13. If you're already a Game Pass subscriber then we'd still recommend taking advantage of this deal as the extra three months will be loaded onto the end of your current subscription.

Leaving aside the fact that PS5 gamers will get access in 2025, if you want to step into Indy's shoes right now you're going to need an Xbox Series X/S or a capable PC to play. And early impressions are that The Great Circle will definitely be worth diving into on December 9. Read our review for the full breakdown, but my colleague Alix Blackburn writes that "while it doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, it leans into what makes Indy, well, Indy: exciting exploration and that delightfully over-the-top combat."

Monday can't come soon enough.

