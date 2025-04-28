NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #422 (Tuesday, April 29 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "I've got you covered" — is really hard, even when you know what it's about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #422, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #422, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #422.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #422 is... "I've got you covered"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "For protection."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TROLL

WALES

COAT

RATE

HEAT

MALL

SUIT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SHELLS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #422?

Drumroll, please...

TACO

WALNUT

ARMADILLO

NUCLEUS

TORTOISE

NAUTILUS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SHELLS

Strands #422

“I've got you covered”

💡🔵💡🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. This is one of the hardest puzzles to date. Not only does the theme of "I've got you covered" fail to give much away, but the answers themselves don't seem to have all that much in common at a glance.

Yes, they all have SHELLS, but I'd still defy anyone to spot the link between a walnut and a nucleus.

With that in mind, it took me two clues to get started. TACO was the first one, and WALNUT the second. That made it clear that this was about shelled things, and I was away.

I found ARMADILLO in the bottom-left corner, followed by NUCLEUS on the opposite side to complete the bottom half of the board.

TORTOISE was an obvious one in the top-left corner, but it took me a while to decode the final anagram of SULITUAN. It was, of course, NAUTILUS.

Yesterday's Strands answers

