NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #416 (Wednesday, April 23 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "What a softie!" — is a tricky one, even when you have an answer or two on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #416, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #416, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #416.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #416 is... "What a softie!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Feel the frizz!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PLAIN

SURE

CHEAT

CHILL

SLING

KING

SING

REEL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with Y.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GETFUZZY.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #416?

Drumroll, please...

SLIPPERS

DUCKLING

PEACH

CHENILLE

CATERPILLAR

Strands #416

“What a softie!”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

💡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. The biggest giveaway to today's answers is the double 'Z' in the spangram.

But before I found that, I had located SLIPPERS in the top-left corner. With that and the spangram of GETFUZZY, it was clear this would be about fuzzy things.

That, it turns out, is quite a wide spread of things, and after finding DUCKLING cornered off in the bottom-left segment and PEACH on the right, I was a bit stumped.

Eventually, I used a clue, which revealed CHENILLE - an answer I wouldn't have thought of in a million years - in the bottom-right corner. That just left CATERPILLAR to unwind in the top-right corner to finish the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #415 right here.