NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #414 (Monday, April 21 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "What talent!" — feels a little mysterious at first, but quickly becomes obvious with a few answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #414, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #414, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #414.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #414 is... "What talent!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "All kinds of performance".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TAGS

CAVED

CARAT

STAIN

TEAR

GRATE

MAGE

STAGE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with V and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's VARIETYACTS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #414?

Drumroll, please...

JUGGLER

DANCER

ACROBAT

DUET

MAGICIAN

COMIC

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was VARIETYACTS.

Strands #414

“What talent!”

🔵🔵🔵💡

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I'm annoyed that I ended up using a clue here. The three answers I had on the board made me think I was looking for circus performances, rather than variety acts more generally, which led me to using an unnecessary clue when stumped.

I found ACROBAT in the top-right corner to start things off, followed by JUGGLER in the bottom left. DANCER was in the bottom right.

After failing to find any more possible circus acts, I used a clue which revealed DUET - definitely not something you'd find in a circus. The sole 'V' at the bottom led me to trace back the spangram of VARIETYACTS.

Two words were left to find. MAGICIAN was tucked inside the top of the spangram, and that just left COMIC underneath to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

