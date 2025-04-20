NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #414 (Monday, April 21 2025)
Need help with Strands #414? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "What talent!" — feels a little mysterious at first, but quickly becomes obvious with a few answers on the board.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #414, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #414, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #414.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #414 is... "What talent!"
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "All kinds of performance".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- TAGS
- CAVED
- CARAT
- STAIN
- TEAR
- GRATE
- MAGE
- STAGE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with V and ends with S.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's VARIETYACTS.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #414?
Drumroll, please...
- JUGGLER
- DANCER
- ACROBAT
- DUET
- MAGICIAN
- COMIC
...and the spangram was VARIETYACTS.
Strands #414
“What talent!”
🔵🔵🔵💡
🔵🟡🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. I'm annoyed that I ended up using a clue here. The three answers I had on the board made me think I was looking for circus performances, rather than variety acts more generally, which led me to using an unnecessary clue when stumped.
I found ACROBAT in the top-right corner to start things off, followed by JUGGLER in the bottom left. DANCER was in the bottom right.
After failing to find any more possible circus acts, I used a clue which revealed DUET - definitely not something you'd find in a circus. The sole 'V' at the bottom led me to trace back the spangram of VARIETYACTS.
Two words were left to find. MAGICIAN was tucked inside the top of the spangram, and that just left COMIC underneath to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #413 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.