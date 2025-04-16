NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #410 (Thursday, April 17 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "THE movies" — is one of the most enjoyable I can remember!

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #410, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #410, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #410.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #410 is... "THE movies".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Two-word cinematic greats".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GIVEN

TRAIT

GRID

TILES

TOAD

VANS

DUAL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with T and ends with S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TITLES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #410?

Drumroll, please...

GODFATHER

SHINING

GRADUATE

RING

AVIATOR

GOONIES

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was TITLES.

Strands #410

“THE movies”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fan. A really fun one today! The theme - "THE movies" - doesn't leave a great deal of room for ambiguity. It's all about two-word films starting with "The".

The GODFATHER was an obvious starting point, and I found it filling most of the top-left quarter of the board. The SHINING was another easy hit, and I duly located it in the diagonally opposite corner.

The GRADUATE was above it in the top-right, which left The RING between it and The GODFATHER. That gave me enough space to get the rather simple spangram of TITLES along the middle of the grid.

The last two were a little harder to get. But eventually I found The AVIATOR just below the spangram, and that just left The GOONIES to connect in the bottom-left corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #409 right here.