NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #403 (Thursday, April 10 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "What's the buzz?" — isn't too cryptic, but might still have you struggling to come up with the individual answers.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #403, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #403, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #403.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #403 is... "What's the buzz?"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Is there an entomologist in the house?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

HORNET

THORN

MEETS

TONE

NUMB

SAME

BASED

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with B and ends with E.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BUMBLEBEE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #403?

Drumroll, please...

WINGS

THORAX

ANTENNAE

STINGER

TONGUE

ABDOMEN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BUMBLEBEE.

Strands #403

“What's the buzz?”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. The word "buzz" always makes me think of insects, and I instantly connected BUMBLEBEE along the bottom of the board.

At first, I thought it was just another answer rather than the spangram, but when "hornet" failed, I realized it was actually the anchor of the game. That made the puzzle a bit more simple, and I began looking for parts of the bee.

I first found WINGS along the right-hand side, followed by THORAX on the left. ANETENNAE was above both, going from the top left to the top-right corner.

STINGER came next, just above the spangram in the bottom left, and TONGUE was on the opposite side. That just left ABDOMEN to unpick in the middle to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #402 right here.