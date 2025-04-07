NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #401 (Tuesday, April 8 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Out of this world" — is nice and easy if you're familiar with what it's hinting at.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #401, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #401, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #401.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #401 is... "Out of this world".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Futuristic film".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FINED

GRATIN

PAGES

MICE

TRAY

GONE

CRIME

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with N.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SCIENCEFICTION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #401?

Drumroll, please...

GRAVITY

ARRIVAL

DUNE

ALIEN

MEGALOPOLIS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was HYBRIDCREATURE.

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. "Out of this world" - to me at least - is only going to be about either astronomy or science fiction.

The matter of which was settled immediately. I saw the spangram of SCIENCEFICTION spelt from the middle of the left-hand side, all the way up to the top-right corner.

That cordoned off two words in the top-left segment: GRAVITY and ARRIVAL. From those, it was clear we were talking specifically about sci-fi movies.

I then saw DUNE on the right-hand side, followed by ALIEN below it. That just left MEGALOPOLIS on the left-hand side to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #400 right here.