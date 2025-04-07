NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #401 (Tuesday, April 8 2025)
Need help with Strands #401? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Out of this world" — is nice and easy if you're familiar with what it's hinting at.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #401, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #401, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #401.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #401 is... "Out of this world".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Futuristic film".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- FINED
- GRATIN
- PAGES
- MICE
- TRAY
- GONE
- CRIME
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with N.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's SCIENCEFICTION.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #401?
Drumroll, please...
- GRAVITY
- ARRIVAL
- DUNE
- ALIEN
- MEGALOPOLIS
...and the spangram was HYBRIDCREATURE.
Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. "Out of this world" - to me at least - is only going to be about either astronomy or science fiction.
The matter of which was settled immediately. I saw the spangram of SCIENCEFICTION spelt from the middle of the left-hand side, all the way up to the top-right corner.
That cordoned off two words in the top-left segment: GRAVITY and ARRIVAL. From those, it was clear we were talking specifically about sci-fi movies.
I then saw DUNE on the right-hand side, followed by ALIEN below it. That just left MEGALOPOLIS on the left-hand side to complete the puzzle.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #400 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
