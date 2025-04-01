NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #395 (Wednesday, April 2 2025)

News
By published

Need help with Strands #395? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Jump to:
Strands today: Quick menu

1. Today's hints

2. Today's answer

3. Yesterday's answer

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Shine on" — is a little cryptic, but simple enough when you get an answer or two in place.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #395, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #395, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #395.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #395 is... "Shine on".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A fixture of the night sky".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • DAZE
  • RATES
  • MINES
  • KITES
  • WINK
  • EELS
  • SHOPS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with R.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STARPOWER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #395?

Drumroll, please...

  • DAZZLE
  • SPARKLE
  • RADIATE
  • TWINKLE
  • GLEAM
  • SHIMMER

Strands #395

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was STARPOWER.

Strands #395

“Shine on”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one for you today. Although the theme of "Shine on" isn't obvious on its own, the double 'Z' on the right-hand side led me straight to DAZZLE, which set me on the right path.

I found SPARKLE immediately below it, and when I saw the word "power" in the bottom half, I correctly intuited that it was part of the spangram. I followed it backwards to spell STARPOWER and split the grid in two.

Now I knew this was describing things that stars do, it was all pretty simple. I got RADIATE in the top-right corner, followed by TWINKLE on the opposite side. I then got GLEAM in the bottom-left corner, which just left SHIMMER above it to complete the puzzle rather quickly.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #394 right here.

See more Gaming News
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
The DXRacer Maritan in front of a desk with a gaming PC on it

I just tested an out-of-this-world gaming chair with battery-powered backrest and lumbar controls
Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart

Mama mia! Nintendo Switch 2 dev kit leak shows no sign of 4K output

A Chatbook photo book open on a kitchen counter

Chatbooks review: Simply great
See more latest
Most Popular
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon just got a key upgrade as AMD and Intel models play catch-up
Sofia Carson as Alex and Kyle Allen as Brad in &quot;The Life List&quot; coming soon to Netflix
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
New 2025 Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress on a low profile bed base with mirrors and nightstands on either side
Helix has revamped its entire mattress collection — here's what's new
Spider-Man (Tom Holland) crouches on top of a car in a scene from &quot;Spider-Man: No Way Home&quot;
‘Spider-Man 4’ just got an official title and release date — ‘Brand New Day’ promises a ‘fresh start’
using your phone at night
Can’t sleep? Your phone could be causing your insomnia, study shows
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF competes for the ball with Indiana Vassilev #19 of Philadelphia Union during a Major League Soccer match ahead of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter finals 2025 (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Watch CONCACAF Champions Cup live streams from anywhere — TV channel, free streams, fixtures, quarter-finals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MARCH 29: Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils moves the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of an Elite Eight game in the men&#039;s NCAA basketball tournament at Prudential Center on March 29, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Duke vs Houston live stream: How to watch March Madness Final Four game online, what TV channel is it on?
Johni Broome #4 of the Auburn Tigers shoots the ball during the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament, setting up the Auburn vs Florida Final Four March Madness game (Photo by Isaac Wasserman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
Auburn vs Florida live stream: How to watch March Madness game online, TV channel, start time
A woman sleeping on her front looking towards the camera in bed looking tired from not sleeping
Increased depression, poor sleep quality and higher alcohol intake — is your late night worth it?
A blonde woman laying on her stomach on Naturepedic mattress topper on mattress with rattan headboard
Naturepedic unveil new mattress toppers that promise to add organic, cloud-like comfort to your bed