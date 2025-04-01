NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #395 (Wednesday, April 2 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Shine on" — is a little cryptic, but simple enough when you get an answer or two in place.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #395, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #395, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #395.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #395 is... "Shine on".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A fixture of the night sky".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DAZE

RATES

MINES

KITES

WINK

EELS

SHOPS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with R.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STARPOWER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #395?

Drumroll, please...

DAZZLE

SPARKLE

RADIATE

TWINKLE

GLEAM

SHIMMER

...and the spangram was STARPOWER.

Strands #395

“Shine on”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one for you today. Although the theme of "Shine on" isn't obvious on its own, the double 'Z' on the right-hand side led me straight to DAZZLE, which set me on the right path.

I found SPARKLE immediately below it, and when I saw the word "power" in the bottom half, I correctly intuited that it was part of the spangram. I followed it backwards to spell STARPOWER and split the grid in two.

Now I knew this was describing things that stars do, it was all pretty simple. I got RADIATE in the top-right corner, followed by TWINKLE on the opposite side. I then got GLEAM in the bottom-left corner, which just left SHIMMER above it to complete the puzzle rather quickly.

Yesterday's Strands answers

