NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #390 (Friday, March 28 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Wise ones" — is tricky, even if you immediately cotton on to what it's about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #390, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #390, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #390.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #390 is... "Wise ones".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Imparting wisdom".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

POOLS

HYDRAS

PLIGHT

SPOOL

PRIDE

SADLY

RESIN

LOOPS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with T.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GUIDINGLIGHT.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #390?

Drumroll, please...

SAGE

ELDER

VISIONARY

PHILOSOPHER

THINKER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GUIDINGLIGHT.

Strands #390

“Wise ones”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one was a bit too vague for me, and even once I knew what it was about, it was still tricky to get the remaining answers.

"Wise ones", it turns out, relates to those imparting wisdom, but it took me two clues to even figure that out. Once SAGE in the bottom left and ELDER in the top right were revealed, I understood the topic, but still wasn't quite sure what the collective term might be.

Still, I got VISIONARY on the right-hand side, which let me see the start of it: "guiding". I then followed round possible ends, to connect GUIDINGLIGHT in a neat lamp shape.

That left two answers to find: PHILOSOPHER was down the left-hand side, and THINKER was in the bottom-right corner to finish the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

