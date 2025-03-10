NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #373 (Tuesday, March 11 2025)

Need help with Strands #373? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "What's the magic word?" — isn't hard to decode, but may have you double checking your spellings.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #373, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #373, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #373.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #373 is... "What's the magic word?"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Magician's flair".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • RASP
  • SINGS
  • TALK
  • STEP
  • SLAKES
  • PEAT
  • TAKES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CASTINGSPELLS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #373?

Drumroll, please...

  • ABRACADABRA
  • SHAZAM
  • ALAKAZAM
  • TADA
  • PRESTO

Strands #373

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CASTINGSPELLS.

Strands #373

“What's the magic word?”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is pretty easy, once you get past the reflex that says the magic words are, in fact, "please" and "thank you".

The main obstacle in the way of completing the puzzle is the difficulty of spelling words that you seldom see written down.

The series of 'A's and 'B's in the bottom-right corner led me to ABRACADABRA, which confirmed my suspicion that this was about magical phrases, so I quickly added the spangram of CASTINGSPELLS spelt from left to right across the grid.

SHAZAM was below it in the bottom-left corner. I then got ALAKAZAM in the top right, with TADA tucked in the gap created between it and the spangram.

That left just PRESTO in the top-left corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #372 right here.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

