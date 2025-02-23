NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #358 (Monday, February 24 2025)
Need help with Strands #358? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Step to it" — is easy enough to decode, but some of the answers are still rather tricky to find.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #358, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #358, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #358.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #358 is... "Step to it".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Gait keeping".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- PADDLES
- WADES
- POSEY
- TRUE
- ROLLS
- RISEN
- STILE
- MOLE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends with G.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's GETMOVING.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #358?
Drumroll, please...
- WADDLE
- STRUT
- SKIP
- SHUFFLE
- MOSEY
- STROLL
- TIPTOE
...and the spangram was GETMOVING.
Strands #358
“Step to it”
🔵🔵🔵🔵
🔵🔵🟡🔵
Hi Strands fans. Today's theme is nice and easy: surely, "Step to it" can only refer to walking in some fashion?
Nonetheless, some of the answers and the spangram itself feel a bit tenuous, so even though I didn't use a clue, no judgement if you did.
I was helped by finding WADDLE at the top of the board right away, and that allowed me to get STRUT to its right. I then saw SKIP below it with a gap in the middle for where the spangram would ultimately start, but I wasn't ready to link it yet.
Instead, I found SHUFFLE on the left-hand side of the board, followed by MOSEY in the bottom-right corner. That gave me the shape of the spangram, and I figured out that it was the rather obtuse GETMOVING spelt backwards from right to left.
That left two answers to find, both isolated in their own spots. STROLL was in the bottom-left corner, while TIPTOE twisted above it at the very top of the grid.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #357 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, February 23 (#623)
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #357 (Sunday, February 23 2025)