NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #358 (Monday, February 24 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Step to it" — is easy enough to decode, but some of the answers are still rather tricky to find.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #358, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #358, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #358.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #358 is... "Step to it".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Gait keeping".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PADDLES

WADES

POSEY

TRUE

ROLLS

RISEN

STILE

MOLE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GETMOVING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #358?

Drumroll, please...

WADDLE

STRUT

SKIP

SHUFFLE

MOSEY

STROLL

TIPTOE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GETMOVING.

Strands #358

“Step to it”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's theme is nice and easy: surely, "Step to it" can only refer to walking in some fashion?

Nonetheless, some of the answers and the spangram itself feel a bit tenuous, so even though I didn't use a clue, no judgement if you did.

I was helped by finding WADDLE at the top of the board right away, and that allowed me to get STRUT to its right. I then saw SKIP below it with a gap in the middle for where the spangram would ultimately start, but I wasn't ready to link it yet.

Instead, I found SHUFFLE on the left-hand side of the board, followed by MOSEY in the bottom-right corner. That gave me the shape of the spangram, and I figured out that it was the rather obtuse GETMOVING spelt backwards from right to left.

That left two answers to find, both isolated in their own spots. STROLL was in the bottom-left corner, while TIPTOE twisted above it at the very top of the grid.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #357 right here.