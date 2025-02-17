NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #352 (Tuesday, February 18 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Ouch!" — could mean practically anything, but becomes clear with a couple of answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #352, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #352, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #352.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #352 is... "Ouch!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Poisonous beasts".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SELFISH

BUMPS

SALTY

SCORER

CORNET

BEEPS

SIGN

SHINS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STINGERS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #352?

Drumroll, please...

SCORPION

JELLYFISH

HORNET

BUMBLEBEE

PLATYPUS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was STINGERS.

Strands #352

“Ouch!”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today. While the theme of "Ouch!" could mean almost everything, the word SCORPION just jumps out from the top-left corner, and in doing so it also neatly cordons off JELLYFISH.

With those two words safely found, it wasn't very hard to establish the connection. I found the spangram of STINGERS spelt diagonally backwards across the board from right to left, and I already had half my answers in less than a minute.

HORNET was easy to find as the final word in the top half of the board, which left two to locate in the bottom segment.

All the Bs and Es in the bottom right could only mean BUMBLEBEE, and that just left PLATYPUS to unpick from the remaining letters to complete the puzzle in double-quick time.

Yesterday's Strands answers

