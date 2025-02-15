NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #350 (Sunday, February 16 2025)
Need help with Strands #350? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Flour power" — is pretty revealing, but may still cause some problems if this isn't a hobby of yours.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #350, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #350, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #350.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #350 is... "Flour power".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Baking with alternatives".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- BRICK
- GLUE
- FATE
- ROACH
- CHICKEN
- CLUE
- CUTE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with E.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's GLUTENFREE.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #350?
Drumroll, please...
- CORN
- RICE
- BUCKWHEAT
- TAPIOCA
- CHICKPEA
- ALMOND
...and the spangram was GLUTENFREE.
Strands #350
“Flour power”
💡🔵🔵🔵
🔵🔵🟡🔵
Hi Strands fans. As someone without a gluten allergy and who has never considered different kinds of flour, today's puzzle was kind of tricky.
Initially, I thought "Flour power" would refer to different kinds of bread, but after failing to find any, I used a clue which revealed CORN at the the top of the board.
I thought maybe it was still about bread, until I saw RICE at the bottom and BUCKWHEAT immediately above that. This cordoned off TAPIOCA rather neatly in the bottom-right corner.
Now it was clearly about different types of flour, so I racked my brains and found CHICKPEA in the top-right corner. That cleared enough space to get the spangram of GLUTENFREE, which snaked across the board from left to right.
All that was left was to unpick the anagram of MOLNAD on the left-hand side. It was, of course, ALMOND.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #349 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, February 15 (#615)
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #349 (Saturday, February 15 2025)