NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #350 (Sunday, February 16 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Flour power" — is pretty revealing, but may still cause some problems if this isn't a hobby of yours.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #350, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #350, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #350.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #350 is... "Flour power".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Baking with alternatives".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BRICK

GLUE

FATE

ROACH

CHICKEN

CLUE

CUTE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with G and ends with E.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GLUTENFREE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #350?

Drumroll, please...

CORN

RICE

BUCKWHEAT

TAPIOCA

CHICKPEA

ALMOND

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GLUTENFREE.

Strands #350

“Flour power”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. As someone without a gluten allergy and who has never considered different kinds of flour, today's puzzle was kind of tricky.

Initially, I thought "Flour power" would refer to different kinds of bread, but after failing to find any, I used a clue which revealed CORN at the the top of the board.

I thought maybe it was still about bread, until I saw RICE at the bottom and BUCKWHEAT immediately above that. This cordoned off TAPIOCA rather neatly in the bottom-right corner.

Now it was clearly about different types of flour, so I racked my brains and found CHICKPEA in the top-right corner. That cleared enough space to get the spangram of GLUTENFREE, which snaked across the board from left to right.

All that was left was to unpick the anagram of MOLNAD on the left-hand side. It was, of course, ALMOND.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #349 right here.