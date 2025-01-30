NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #334 (Friday, January 31 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Baby talk" — is pretty self-explanatory, but you may still need a bit of help finding all the answers.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #334, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #334, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #334.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #334 is... "Baby talk".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "The start of a big vocabulary".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DITTY

DROLE

RATTY

RAIDS

STORES

SMARM

YAMS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FIRSTWORDS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #334?

Drumroll, please...

MAMA

YUCKY

BOTTLE

MINE

BYEBYE

MORE

KITTY

DADA

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FIRSTWORDS.

Strands #334

“Baby talk”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Between this and yesterday's game, the NYT puzzle setters seem to have taken a break from subtle themes. Today's - "Baby talk" - is pretty self-explanatory, and it's hard to see what else it could be about.

So I comfortably managed to complete the game without using any clues, first finding MAMA spelt backwards from the middle to the top of the board, and YUCKY next to it. I then spelt out the spangram of FIRSTWORDS from top to bottom (the right way around, this time).

This neatly divided the grid in two, allowing me to complete the left-hand side with BOTTLE and MINE.

There were four answers hidden on the right-hand side and they all fell pretty quickly, starting with BYEBYE at the bottom. I then got MORE above it, and just had to unpick DADA and KITTY in the top right to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #333 right here.