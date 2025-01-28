NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #332 (Wednesday, January 29 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Show of hands" — is a rather cunning play on words.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #332, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #332, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #332.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #332 is... "Show of hands".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Who's pulling the strings?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SOCKET

ANGER

VOLE

STAPLE

TEAR

DANGER

PETS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with P and ends with R.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PUPPETMASTER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #332?

Drumroll, please...

FINGER

SOCK

GLOVE

STICK

SHADOW

MARIONETTE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was PUPPETMASTER.

Strands #332

“Show of hands”

🔵💡🔵🔵

🔵🔵💡🔵

🟡

Hi Strands fans. Bravo to the NYT's puzzle setters for an excellent theme today. "Show of hands" is a very clever play on words that sent me in completely the wrong direction.

When I found the word FINGER in the bottom-right corner, I thought I was simply on the hunt for parts of the hand. But when I failed to find "wrist", "thumb" or "knuckle" I accepted defeat and took a clue, which revealed SOCK. After a moment's confusion, I realized this was about types of puppet.

Annoyingly, I could see the word "puppet" spelt across the board, and felt sure I had the spangram when I connected "puppetshow". But it was rejected, so I went back to collecting types of puppet instead.

I found GLOVE diagonally below SOCK, followed by STICK below it and SHADOW in the bottom-left corner.

I now had one answer and the spangram to find, but I couldn't tear them apart so reluctantly used another clue. It revealed MARIONETTE in the top-left corner, which finally let me figure out where the spangram went.

It was, of course, PUPPETMASTER.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #331 right here.