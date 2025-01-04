NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #308 (Sunday, January 5 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Cold snap" — shouldn't cause you too many problems, but we're here to help.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #308, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #308, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #308.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #308 is... "Cold snap".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Wrap up warm".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

WEST

START

HEAT

RULER

FLEW

LOST

RATHER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with W and ends with R.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WINTERWEATHER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #308?

Drumroll, please...

BLIZZARD

FROST

SNOW

SLEET

DRIZZLE

FLURRY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was WINTERWEATHER.

Strands #308

“Cold snap”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I think I completed today's puzzle in under 90 seconds, making it one of the easier Strands games so far!

It helped that I saw the word "winter" immediately, and when that failed I was able to extend it into the spangram of WINTERWEATHER which split the board neatly in two.

Then it was just a case of picking up some pretty obvious words, working my way down each side in turn. The double 'Z' on the right led me to BLIZZARD, and I found FROST to its left. SNOW and SLEET below them completed that side of the grid.

There was another double 'Z' on the left with DRIZZLE, and that just left FLURRY below it to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #307 right here.