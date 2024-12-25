NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #298 (Thursday, December 26 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Relative conjunction" — isn't too tough, once you get your first answer in place.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #298, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #298, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #298.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #298 is... "Relative conjunction".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "The whole gang's here!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PLUS

WHEN

CHIDE

CLUE

HIDE

WHET

NUDE

COUNT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with R and ends with N.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's REUNION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #298?

Drumroll, please...

GRANDCHILD

NIECE

COUSIN

UNCLE

NEPHEW

AUNT

INLAW

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was REUNION.

Strands #298

“Relative conjunction”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. When I saw the word "Relative" in the clue, I assumed it was going to be about families in some way or other, and I lucked out by finding the longest answer - GRANDCHILD - in the top right corner straight away.

That made the rest of the puzzle a doddle. I first got NIECE to its left, and then REUNION as the spangram underneath.

Now it was just a case of (figuratively) rounding up relatives. COUSIN was in the middle of the bottom half, with UNCLE in the bottom left and NEPHEW immediately above it.

Two words were left to find on the right-hand side: AUNT on top, and INLAW below.

Yesterday's Strands answers

