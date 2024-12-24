NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #297 (Wednesday, December 25 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "A visit from Santa" — is appropriately Christmas themed, so maybe you can draw inspiration from what's around you.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #297, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #297, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #297.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #297 is... "A visit from Santa".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Small gifts to wake up to."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SPENT

DONE

PLOYS

RAINY

SNAGS

PLUCK

CRANE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STOCKING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #297?

Drumroll, please...

ORANGE

COAL

SOCKS

SCARF

TOYS

PLUSHIE

CANDY

PENS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

Strands #297

“A visit from Santa”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans, and happy Christmas! Today's puzzle is appropriately themed for those who find time to play it, and it's simple enough that it shouldn't divert you from the joys of the day for too long.

When I found ORANGE in the bottom-left corner, it immediately clicked that this was about stocking fillers, but before connecting the spangram of STOCKING, I went searching for the classic naughty-child gift. Sure enough, I found a lump of COAL on the right-hand side.

The spangram then divided the grid in two, which made cleaning up pretty seamless. I found SOCKS in the top-right corner, with SCARF directly below it. I then noticed TOYS in the top-left corner, with PLUSHIE below to complete that side of the board.

Two answers were left to find on the other side. CANDY was spelt backwards from the bottom upwards, and that just left PENS spelt downwards to finish the puzzle in time to return to some well-earned Christmas trash TV.

Yesterday's Strands answers

