NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #280 (Sunday, December 8 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "A timely theme" — is pretty straightforward once you establish what it refers to.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #280, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #280, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #280.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #280 is... "A timely theme".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Have you got the time on you?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

WORLDS

CLAN

EACH

FEAT

SHAFT

LADS

FACT

CHORDS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'W' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WATCHWORDS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #280?

Drumroll, please...

BEZEL

LUXURY

CROWN

ANALOG

DIGITAL

FACE

HANDS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was WATCHWORDS.

Strands #280

“A timely theme”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Finally, a puzzle I don't need to resort to clues on!

Today's topic - "A timely theme" - was pretty clearly going to be about horology in some form, and the 'Z' in the bottom-right corner led me straight to the word BEZEL (probably a side effect of writing phone reviews for too long).

From there, I saw the word "watch" and when it didn't register an an answer, I realized it had to be part of the spangram. I looked around it and eventually found WATCHWORDS to neatly divide the board in two.

The 'X' above my first answer led me to LUXURY, and I then saw CROWN at the top of the right-hand side. Filling the gap was a series of letters that could only spell ANALOG.

The companion word to that is, of course, DIGITAL, and I found that in the bottom-left corner. Above that was FACE, which just left HANDS in the top left to complete a rather fun puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #279 right here.