NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #278 (Friday, December 6 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Find your people" — isn't too tough, but the spangram itself is rather tricky to find.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #278, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #278, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #278.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #278 is... "Find your people".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "By association".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CHILD

SLICES

ROLLS

SWORE

CINCH

CROWS

PROWL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends with 'P'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FELLOWSHIP.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #278?

Drumroll, please...

CLUB

SOCIETY

GROUP

BUNCH

CROWD

CLIQUE

CIRCLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FELLOWSHIP.

Strands #278

“Find your people”

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one, once you get an answer on the board, though the spangram is one of those tricky ones that forms a circle (ironically and possibly intentionally around the word CIRCLE).

Unfortunately, the theme of "Find your people" was a bit too obtuse for me to figure out right away, and I had to use a clue.

When it revealed CLUB, I was kicking myself, but I now had a hitlist of likely words to look for. I duly found SOCIETY in the bottom left and GROUP above it at the top. BUNCH was neatly tucked beneath SOCIETY, and CROWD was to the right of GROUP.

With this, I was finally able to figure out how the 'Q' on the right-hand side fit in: it was part of CLIQUE. I then spotted CIRCLE in the middle of the board, meaning I just had to follow the ring around it to spell out the spangram.

No, it wasn't HIPFELLOWS. It was, in fact, FELLOWSHIP.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #277 right here.