NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #258 (Saturday, November 16 2024)
Need help with Strands #258? Here are some hints and the answers
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Oh, you!" — isn't especially obvious, and nor are the answers connected to it.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #258, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #258, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #258.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #258 is... "Oh, you!"
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Don't make me laugh".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- MAGIC
- RUMS
- STOMA
- SCOTTY
- DATE
- BELT
- FELT
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends with 'Y'.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's THATSFUNNY.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #258?
Drumroll, please...
- COMIC
- DROLL
- AMUSING
- WITTY
- LAUGHABLE
- RIOTOUS
...and the spangram was THATSFUNNY.
Strands #258
“"Oh, you!"”
💡🔵💡🔵
🔵🔵🟡🔵
🔵
Hi Strands fans. I found this theme to be a little bit tenuous, to be honest, but maybe I'm just making excuses for the fact I needed to use two clues before I cottoned on!
Those two clues revealed COMIC near the top right and DROLL in the top left.
Okay, so this is about different ways of praising someone's funny comments? Well, maybe, but LAUGHABLE is more dismissive than full of praise...
In any case, those clues set me on the right track. I found AMUSING in the bottom right next, followed by WITTY along the top. That cleared up enough space for me to get the spangram of THATSFUNNY.
It also isolated the two remaining answers into different segments. I found the aforementioned LAUGHABLE on the left-hand side next, and that left the anagram of SUOTORI to decode. It was, of course, RIOTOUS.
Yesterday's Strands answers
Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #257 right here.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.