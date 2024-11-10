NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #253 (Monday, November 11 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "To your health!" — isn't too tricky, once you figure out what it's getting at.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #253, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #253, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #253.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #253 is... "To your health!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Medic!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SURGE

SCARE

SCALP

RUSE

GENES

SEED

MEDIA

PACT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'R'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MEDICALCAREER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #253?

Drumroll, please...

DOCTOR

SURGEON

DENTIST

NURSE

PHARMACIST

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MEDICALCAREER.

Strands #253

“To your health!”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one for you today. "To your health!" sounds like a vague clue at first, but as soon as I saw DOCTOR in the bottom-right corner, it was clear that it would be about the medical profession.

Sure enough, I saw the word "medical" at the top, and followed it down to make MEDICALCAREER for the spangram.

Now it was just a case of filling in the gaps. I found SURGEON in the bottom left, with DENTIST immediately above it.

NURSE completed the left-hand side, and that just left PHARMACIST in the top right to complete the puzzle rather quickly.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #252 right here.