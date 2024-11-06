NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #249 (Thursday, November 7 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Extremely online" — could mean a number of things, but we're here to help..

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #249, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #249, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #249.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #249 is... "Extremely online".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Internet terminology."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CRASS

SWORE

WOLF

DIME

LIME

TEALE

CRASH

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'A'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SOCIALMEDIA.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #249?

Drumroll, please...

TWEET

REPORT

POST

LIKE

COMMENT

SHARE

FOLLOW

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SOCIALMEDIA.

Strands #249

“Extremely online”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one today, assuming you spend a decent amount of time online.

SOCIALMEDIA was what the theme of "Extremely online" made me think of first, and sure enough I found it right away, stretching from the top of the board to the bottom and then back to the middle.

This neatly cordoned off two words: TWEET and REPORT in the left-hand corners. In the bottom right, POST was almost locked in too, and it was easy enough to spot LIKE to its left. COMMENT snaked immediately above both of them.

Two words were left to find, both in the top right of the grid. When I found SHARE on the left-hand side, the final answer was clear: I connected FOLLOW and finished the puzzle rather quickly.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #248 right here.