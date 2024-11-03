NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #246 (Monday, November 4 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "In a(n)..." — sounds maddeningly open, but is actually straightforward once you get a grip on what it's related to.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #246, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #246, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #246.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #246 is... "In a(n)..."

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Be with you shortly."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FLAT

TOES

STAIN

FAME

FAST

NOTES

KITES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'E'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SMALLTIME.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #246?

Drumroll, please...

INSTANT

MINUTE

SECOND

MOMENT

JIFFY

FLASH

TICK

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SMALLTIME.

Strands #246

“In a(n) ...”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. My heart sank when I saw the theme - "In a(n)..." - which sounds incredibly vague.

But when I think of the phrase "in an", I immediately end it with the word INSTANT, which happened to be in the top-left corner.

The theme was 100% confirmed when I got MINUTE on the opposite side. This is a puzzle all about ending the phrase "In a(n)..." with a timescale. So I quickly got SECOND in the bottom-left corner, followed by MOMENT directly above it. The 'J' on the right-hand side was interesting, and that led me to uncover JIFFY.

I now had enough words in place to complete the spangram: SMALLTIME. That, in turn, revealed the last two answers were hidden in the bottom-right corner. I unraveled them into FLASH and TICK, and completed a seemingly difficult puzzle in record time.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #245 right here.