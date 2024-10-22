NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #234 (Wednesday, October 23 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "On the road" — may test those who don't routinely drive, as you might imagine.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #234, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #234, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #234.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #234 is... "On the road".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Driving instructions".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BRUTE

RUMS

TRUMPS

RECUSE

POTATOES

PIGS

RUST

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'T' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TRAFFICSIGNS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #234?

Drumroll, please...

BUMP

YIELD

STOP

DETOUR

MERGE

CONSTRUCTION

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was TRAFFICSIGNS.

Strands #234

“On the road”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵💡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. As someone who, A) doesn't drive, and B) doesn't live in the United States, a whole puzzle devoted to TRAFFICSIGNS was always going to cause me problems. Nonetheless, I managed to muddle through with only one clue.

That's because I was fortunate enough to find the word BUMP right away, and the word "traffic" was above it. After a little trial and error, I found the extra letters to convert this into the spangram of TRAFFICSIGNS.

YIELD (what we'd call "give way" in the UK) was next, followed by STOP in the top-left corner. Those two and the spangram combined to create a gap to spell out DETOUR.

With the top half clear, I needed a little help to unravel the two remaining answers in the bottom section, so I used a clue.

I was kicking myself when it revealed the word MERGE, but it did mean I just have to decode the anagram of TICUSONORTNC to complete the puzzle. It was, of course, CONSTRUCTION.

Yesterday's Strands answers

