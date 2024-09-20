NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #202 (Saturday, September 21 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? At first glance, today's theme — "I've got the music in me!" — feels like it could mean any number of things, but it's actually related to one specific area of music.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #202, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #202, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #202.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #202 is... "I've got the music in me!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Live acts."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FADE

SCENE

ALIVE

CHEER

THERE

BANE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends in 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CONCERTVENUE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #202?

Drumroll, please...

ARENA

THEATER

STADIUM

FESTIVAL

NIGHTCLUB

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was CONCERTVENUE.

Strands #202

“I've got the music in me!”

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. At first the theme of "I've got the music in me!" feels so broad it could mean anything.

But as is often the case with Strands themes, there's extra meaning hidden behind the words. In this case the "in me" part is just as important as the "music" bit, as it's all about live music venues.

Unfortunately, I had to get a clue before I figured that out. But when it revealed ARENA there wasn't much room left for ambiguity, and I quickly got the spangram of CONCERTVENUE across the middle of the board.

THEATER was cordoned off between the spangram and ARENA in the bottom left, and I then saw the word STADIUM in the top right. FESTIVAL was to its left, ensuring that just NIGHTCLUB was left to bag in the bottom-right corner to complete the puzzle.

