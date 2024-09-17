NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #199 (Wednesday, September 18 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Handy helpers" — isn't too hard to decipher, and shouldn't take long to complete once uncovered.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #199, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #199, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #199.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #199 is... "Handy helpers".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "DIY time!"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STENCH

WEAR

CLEAR

WROTE

PIES

VEST

LIVER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends in 'T'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's TOOLCHEST.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #199?

Drumroll, please...

KNIFE

LEVEL

WRENCH

PLIERS

SCREWDRIVER

HAMMER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was TOOLCHEST.

Strands #199

“Handy helpers”

💡🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Honestly, I'm a bit disappointed I used a clue at the start here. For some reason, I got wrapped up in the idea of the "hand" rather than "handy" part of the theme, otherwise I'd have figured out this is about handiwork a lot earlier!

Anyway, the clue didn't help me that much, revealing the word KNIFE, which could still be something helpful when held in the hands. After trying in vain to find cutlery (forks, spoons and chopsticks!) I suddenly spotted LEVEL, and realized this was about tools.

Sure enough, I then got the spangram of TOOLCHEST spelt backwards across the middle of the board, and from there, it was pretty simple. WRENCH completed the bottom half, and PLIERS started be off on the top section.

With SCREWDRIVER taking up most of the remaining letters, the only word left to find was HAMMER which coiled round itself on the right-hand side.

