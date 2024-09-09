NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #191 (Tuesday, September 10 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Give it a whirl!" — isn't too tough, as long as you're familiar with the overall topic.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #191, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #191, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #191.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #191 is... "Give it a whirl!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Let the music take you."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MORSE

LASTS

RUMORS

SALTS

PEST

TALL

TOAST

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends in 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BALLROOMDANCE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #191?

Drumroll, please...

FOXTROT

SALSA

WALTZ

QUICKSTEP

JIVE

RUMBA

..and the spangram was BALLROOMDANCE.

Strands #191

“Give it a whirl!”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. The hardest part of today's puzzle is the spangram, with both the first and last letters of BALLROOMDANCE touching each other in the middle of a row.

But I'm getting a bit ahead of myself. I immediately saw the word FOXTROT in the bottom-left corner, which made the theme obvious right away - especially as it also cordoned off SALSA to the right.

The stray 'Z' in the middle of the board could only be part of WALTZ, and that created a gap to find the twisty spangram mentioned above which ended up completely surrounding it.

QUICKSTEP came next, written along the top of the spangram, which allowed me to spell JIVE backwards next to the 'P'. That left a single word to find: I connected RUMBA and finished the puzzle in a pretty solid time.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #190 right here.