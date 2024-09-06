NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #188 (Saturday, September 7 2024)
Need help with Strands #188? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Know your material" — isn't hugely cryptic, but still requires a bit of specialist knowledge.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #188, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #188, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #188.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #188 is... "Know your material".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Textiles."
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- BINDERS
- SPADE
- SUIT
- MINDER
- SAINT
- PASTE
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends in 'C'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's FABRIC.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #188?
Drumroll, please...
- VELVET
- CHIFFON
- MUSLIN
- SATIN
- JERSEY
- DENIM
- SPANDEX
..and the spangram was FABRIC.
Strands #188
“Know your material”
🔵🔵🟡🔵
🔵🔵🔵🔵
Hi Strands fans. This one didn't cause me too many problems. The theme of "Know your material" immediately made me think of clothing materials, and sure enough, I spotted VELVET right away, followed by CHIFFON immediately above it.
The spangam of FABRIC - spelt backwards across the middle of the board - followed.
The 'X' in the top right corner was giving me problems, so I tackled the bottom half of the grid first, starting with MUSLIN just below the spangram and SATIN underneath that. JERSEY and DEMIN completed the lower half, both on the right-hand side.
That just left the dreaded top corner, but I got there in the end. The 'X' was, of course, part of SPANDEX.
Yesterday's Strands answers
