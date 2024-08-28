NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #179 (Thursday, August 29 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Wake up and..." — isn't hard to decipher, but does require familiarity with different varieties of the topic in question.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #179, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #179, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #179.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #179 is... "Wake up and...".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Full of beans".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

NICE

FEEL

FELT

FLOAT

CHAT

RUDE

PRESS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends in 'R'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's COFFEEORDER.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #179?

Drumroll, please...

MOCHA

LATTE

CAPPUCCINO

ICED

BLACK

ESPRESSO

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was COFFEEORDER.

Strands #179

“Wake up and ...”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Pleased to report I finally had a puzzle I breezed through, after a chain of tricky ones.

That's kind of a surprise, as I don't actually drink coffee - the topic that the theme hints at. "Wake up and..." clearly points towards the other half of the phrase: "smell the coffee".

This was quickly confirmed when I saw the word "coffee" spelt from left to right, but I couldn't quite connect the full spangram, so I put it aside for the time being. Instead, I saw MOCHA in the top right, followed by LATTE immediately below it.

I then spotted CAPPUCCINO snaking backwards from right to left in the bottom half, which left the word ICED in a four-letter quadrant in the corner.

That cleared enough space to figure out the end of the spangram: it was "order", making the full answer COFFEEORDER.

Just two answers were left to find, neatly divided by the spangram. BLACK was in the bottom half, while ESPRESSO was the final one in the top left of the grid.

Yesterday's Strands answers

