NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #160 (Saturday, August 10 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Not just for poking" — is a bit cryptic, and even once you've got the meaning, some of the answers are tough to uncover.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #160, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #160, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #160.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #160 is... "Not just for poking".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "These, with stones, might break your bones."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SIZZLE

CLICK

MOWN

ROCKY

SOWN

NICE

COOL

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's STICKS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #160?

Drumroll, please...

CONTROL

MEMORY

SWIZZLE

CINNAMON

HOCKEY

LICORICE

...and the spangram was STICKS.

Strands #160

“Not just for poking”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is frustratingly vague at first. What on Earth does "Not just for poking" mean?

My first correct word of CONTROL, spelt out along the bottom, didn't get me any closer to answering that question, but when combined with my second - MEMORY - I realized these were both kinds of sticks.

Sure enough, I found the word STICKS spelt diagonally from left to right, and I was away.

The double 'Z' on the right-hand side had been bothering me, but I now realized this was part of SWIZZLE. CINNAMON in the top left neatly rounded off the upper part of the grid.

Two answers were still at large, going into the bottom area. I found HOCKEY coiled around itself just above CONTROL, and that left just LICORICE to spell out and finish the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

