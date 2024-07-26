NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #146 (Saturday, July 27 2024)
Need help with Strands #146? Here are some hints and the answers
Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Bedtime story" — refers to a specific title, which could be a problem if you don't know it.
Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #146, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #146, so read on if you need a little help.
Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #146.
Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints
The official theme for NYT Strands #146 is... "Bedtime story".
And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A children's classic".
If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:
- LOCKS
- BODY
- SIGHT
- MUST
- THIN
- SUMS
Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'G' and ends with 'N'.
Scroll down to find out what it is...
It's GOODNIGHTMOON.
Today's Strands answers
So, what are today's Strands answers for game #146?
Drumroll, please...
- MUSH
- MITTENS
- SOCKS
- KITTENS
- CLOCKS
- NOBODY
...and the spangram was GOODNIGHTMOON.
Strands #146
“Bedtime story”
🔵🔵🔵🔵
🔵🟡🔵
Hi Strands fans. As someone unfamiliar with the book Goodnight Moon, today's puzzle was always going to be taxing. In the end, I had to bruteforce it with trial and error of any possible words.
The first to fall was MUSH, which wasn't very helpful. I then spelt MITTENS backwards to its left, leaving me none the wiser as to what the possible connection might be.
I saw SOCKS in the bottom-right corner next, and then spotted KITTENS above it. With that rhyming with MITTENS, I wondered if there was a rhyme for SOCKS too, and sure enough found CLOCKS in the bottom left-hand corner.
I now had one answer and the spangram left to find. Thankfully the two were largely separated and I was able to run through GOODNIGHTMOON from left to right for the latter.
That left just NOBODY to find in the bottom right to complete the puzzle. Hopefully I'm familiar with the topic tomorrow, as it's no fun having to guess at possible words on a theme you know nothing about!
Yesterday's Strands answers
