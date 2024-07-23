NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #142 (Tuesday, July 23 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "You're the best!" — isn't too tough to decode, but the actual answers are surprisingly tricky to pin down.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #142, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #142, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #142.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #142 is... "You're the best!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "High praise indeed".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CHOICE

EPIC

MEME

MUSIC

TIME

LENT

ELECT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'N'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CHAMPION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #142?

Drumroll, please...

EXCELLENT

SUPERLATIVE

ICONIC

SUPREME

PERFECT

...and the spangram was CHAMPION.

Strands #142

“You're the best!”

🔵🔵💡🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Despite getting off to a flying start today, I found myself running out of steam pretty quickly.

The theme - "You're the best!" - seemed pretty straightforward, especially when I found the word EXCELLENT straight away in the top-right corner.

I followed that with what I assumed to be the spangram: SUPERLATIVE. But actually this was just another answer, despite spanning from the top left to the middle of the right-hand side.

But then I was stumped. I couldn't see any of the praise-worthy words that came to mind, and reluctantly I used a clue. ICONIC was duly uncovered in the bottom right.

With 'C' and 'H' now in a little tunnel of their own on the right, I was ready to trace them along to figure out the spangram. This turned out to be CHAMPION.

Two answers were left and neither of them were that obvious to me. After a lot of staring at the board in confusion, I eventually spotted SUPREME spelt backwards just below the spangram. That left just PERFECT to find underneath it to complete the game.

Yesterday's Strands answers

