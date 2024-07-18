NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #137 (Thursday, July 18 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "At your fingertips" — may or may not be true depending on how you play the game.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #137, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #137, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #137.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #137 is... "At your fingertips".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "It's definitely your type".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

TURNS

PACES

CONES

FINES

PAINS

DROLE

CANES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'K' and ends with 'D'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's KEYBOARD.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #137?

Drumroll, please...

SHIFT

CONTROL

ENTER

DELETE

ESCAPE

SPACE

RETURN

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was KEYBOARD.

Strands #137

“At your fingertips”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I breezed through today's puzzle, in part because I play at my desktop computer before writing it up. In other words, the KEYBOARD is literally at my fingertips, in a way it won't be for you if you play from the comfort of your smartphone.

I saw the spangram of KEYBOARD right away, spelt across the middle of the board. I was immediately away with SHIFT along the right-hand side, and CONTROL splitting the top half in two. That division allowed me to get DELETE above it and ENTER to its right to complete the top segment.

Three words were left in the lower area. I saw ESCAPE spelt backwards along the bottom of the grid, followed by SPACE just below the spangram. That left just RETURN to complete the puzzle in what may have been record time for me.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #136 right here.