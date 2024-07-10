NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #129 (Wednesday, July 10 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "In Neverland" — seemed simple to me, but if you don't know the reference, you'll certainly struggle.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #129, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #129, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #129.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #129 is... "In Neverland".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Associates of Tinker Bell".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PIES

TEEN

GREEN

LINGER

CAST

STRIDE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'N'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PETERPAN.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #129?

Drumroll, please...

HOOK

CROCODILE

PIRATES

LAGOON

MERMAID

DARLING

...and the spangram was PETERPAN

Strands #129

“In Neverland”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's one started off simply enough. To me, "In Neverland" can only refer to Peter Pan, and when I saw HOOK spelt on the left-hand side, I felt confident enough to get the spangram: PETERPAN.

But I quickly realized that I don't actually know Peter Pan very well. What do I know about it, other than Captain Hook?

Well, there's a CROCODILE, so I looked for that, and happily found it in the bottom half of the board.

There must be PIRATES, too, right? Yep: there's that answer in the bottom left, which thankfully leaves a straight line through LAGOON below the spangram, as I don't think I'd have got that otherwise.

The top half was a bit of a mystery to me. Eventually I unravelled MERMAID in the top right, but that was a lucky break, because I didn't know there were mermaids in Peter Pan.

That only left one answer to figure out. I was eventually able to spell DARLING in the top-left corner. Looking this up after, that's apparently the last name of the main family, so there's a new fact for me to forget...

