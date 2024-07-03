NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #122 (Wednesday, July 3 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Spin your wheels" — isn't too tricky to decode, but the answers still need to be found.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #122, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #122, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #122.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #122 is... "Spin your wheels".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Don't forget your helmet".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BEACH

MALE

BITES

RICE

DATES

REAL

NICK

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BICYCLE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #122?

Drumroll, please...

CHAIN

BRAKE

FENDER

SADDLE

KICKSTAND

FRAME

PEDAL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BICYCLE

Strands #122

“Spin your wheels”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I found today's puzzle a fair bit easier than yesterday's. The theme of "Spin your wheels" immediately made me think of biking, and that was confirmed when I tried CHAIN in the top-right corner to get the ball rolling.

With that in place, I knew it was about cycling, so searched for a compatible spangram. Sure enough, the word BICYCLE was spelt across the middle of the board from left to right.

That neatly divided the board in two, making it trivial to find the remaining words in the top half: BRAKE and FENDER.

Moving onto the bottom section, I had four words to find. SADDLE was the first to fall, written downwards from the end of the spangram. KICKSTAND started immediately underneath it, snaking backwards across the board.

That neatly left two isolated sets of letters containing the final answers: FRAME at the top, and PEDAL in the bottom right.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #121 right here.