NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #120 (Monday, July 1 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "We've got the beat" — needs a bit of specialist knowledge, but not too much.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #120, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #120, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #120.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #120 is... "We've got the beat".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Rhythm is a dancer".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MURDER

CAGE

CURSE

NEON

GRASS

TILER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'N'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PERCUSSION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #120?

Drumroll, please...

DRUM

CYMBAL

TAMBOURINE

GONG

RATTLE

TRIANGLE

...and the spangram was PERCUSSION

Strands #120

“We've got the beat”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I found today's puzzle quite a bit easier than yesterday's. The word "beat" in the theme of "We've got the beat" immediately made me think about drumming, and sure enough, DRUM was right in the top-left corner.

I immediately found CYMBAL to its right, which left a neat gap between the two for the first two letters of the spangram: PERCUSSION.

At the very end of the spangram, I found TAMBOURINE next to the 'N', which left the four letters of GONG to complete the right-hand side of the board.

There were two answers on the left to find, and they didn't take long either. RATTLE coiled around the bottom left-hand corner, and that just left TRIANGLE to complete the set.

Hopefully tomorrow's will present a bit more of a challenge...

Yesterday's Strands answers

