NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #109 (Thursday, June 20 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "They're good for a laugh" — might require a bit of entertainment knowledge to complete.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #109, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #109, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #109.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #109 is... "They're good for a laugh."

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Funny shows".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PINE

SEWS

RICHES

SOME

CHESS

MEDS

RISE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SITCOMS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #109?

Drumroll, please...

COMMUNITY

VEEP

CHEERS

BEWITCHED

FRIENDS

SCRUBS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SITCOMS.

Strands #109

“They're good for a laugh”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. As a sitcom geek, this one was a joy! An easy joy, but a joy nonetheless.

It helped that I saw COMMUNITY virtually spelt across the very top of the board. The double 'E' to its right eased out VEEP (which I happen to be watching at the moment), and that revealed the spangram of SITCOMS spelt out directly below it from left to right.

After a failed attempt to find Seinfeld and Frasier (booo), I went a bit further back in time and found CHEERS in the bottom right-hand corner. Going even further back, I then saw BEWITCHED to its left.

The last two were firmly in the 90s and 2000s staple. FRIENDS was tucked away in the bottom left, while SCRUBS was immediately above it.

That was fun! I'd have happily done a board twice the size racking my brains for more sitcoms if it were possible...

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #108 right here.